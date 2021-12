UK academics go on strike over pay and job security

(STL.News) Up to 50,000 university staff in the United Kingdom have gone on strike over pay, pensions and what they say are precarious employment contracts.

They are in a bitter dispute with some of the country’s oldest educational institutions.

Al Jazeera’s @Neave Barker reports from the largest protest in London.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube