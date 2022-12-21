UK names ex-Fed official Kroszner to BoE's Financial Policy Committee

© Reuters.

LONDON (Reuters) – Former U.S. Federal Reserve official Randall Kroszner will join the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee for a three-year term starting in February 2023, Britain’s finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Kroszner will succeed Anil Kashyap, whose term expired in September.

“(Kroszner’s) leading academic voice in macroprudential policy, built over a decade at the University of Chicago, and his experience at the Federal Reserve during the global financial crisis will be of real value to the committee,” finance minister Jeremy Hunt said.



