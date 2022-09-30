UK minister says government will work with OBR on economic forecasts



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s City minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday that Prime Minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng would meet the independent fiscal watchdog regarding economic forecasts.

“We all want the forecasts to be as quickly as they (OBR) can but also .. you also want them to have the right level of detail,” Griffith told Sky News. The government’s mini-budget last week sent the market into a tailspin as investors worried about how it would be funded.