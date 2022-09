UK lender Halifax pulls mortgages with fees in response to market turmoil

© Reuters.



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s largest mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday it had temporarily withdrawn from the market all of its mortgage products that come with a fee, in response to turmoil in British funding markets.

“As a result of significant changes in the cost of funding, we’re making some changes to our product range,” a Halifax spokesperson said in a statement.

Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:), said there was no change to its product rates and that it continued to offer fee-free options at all product terms and loan-to-value levels.