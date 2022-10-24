UK leadership candidate Mordaunt has 90 nominations – campaign source



LONDON (Reuters) – Penny Mordaunt, one of two declared candidates to be Britain’s next prime minister, has gathered 90 endorsements from Conservative lawmakers, a source from her campaign said on Monday.

A Reuters tally has put her publicly-declared supporters at 26 as of 1041 GMT. To take part in the leadership contest, candidates need 100 nominations.