© Reuters. Nadhim Zahawi walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – British lawmaker Nadhim Zahawi was named Conservative Party Chairman as well as Minister Without Portfolio on Tuesday, part of a ministerial reshuffle as Rishi Sunak takes over as prime minister.

Zahawi was formerly finance minister for a brief period under Boris Johnson’s government.