© Reuters. Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – British lawmaker Suella Braverman, who resigned as interior minister last week for breaching government rules, has been reappointed to the job by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.

His office announced the appointment in a statement.