UK house prices fell £6,800 in November, according to Halifax

Annual house price growth slowed dramatically in November to just 4.7 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent in the 12 months to October, according to Halifax’s latest house price index.Month to month house prices also fell by 2.3 per cent, compared to 0.4 per cent last month. The change means that the average house in the UK now costs £285,579, down £6,827 from £292,406 last month.The North East was the only region in the UK that did not see house price growth slow in November. Halifax: UK house prices fell by 2.3% between October and November The sharp increase in mortgage rates following then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget in September and the ongoing cost of living crisis have dramatically slowed the property market. >> Check the latest mortgage rates for your circumstances using our calculator Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said: ‘The monthly drop of 2.3 per cent is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall.’While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds – and following such extensive house price inflation over the last few years (19 per cent since March 2020) – this month’s fall reflects the worst of the market volatility over recent months.’When thinking about the future for house prices, it is important to remember the context of the last few years, when we witnessed some of the biggest house price increases the market has ever seen.’Property prices are up more than £12,000 compared to this time last year, and well above pre-pandemic levels.’Kinnaird said that factors such as the limited supply of properties for sale, the trajectory of mortgage rates, the robustness of household finances in the face of the rising cost of living would be key in determining house prices changes next year.Furthermore, experts have suggested the fall in prices shows that housing market surveys are now catching up with the reality on the ground. The average house price in the UK is now £285,579, down 2.3% from OctoberJeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and a former RICS residential chairman, reports that planned house sales are going through, as long as no-one in the chain has to remortgage at a much higher rate. But he said that new instructions had fallen and were only slowly returning now mortgage rates were starting to fall.Mortgage rates have continued to slowly drop since the recent highs seen in the wake of the disastrous mini-budget in September. The average two-year fixed rate and the average five-year fixed rate are both back below 6 per cent, according to Moneyfacts, with many lenders now offering deals with interest rates under 5 per cent.Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: ‘The slightly confusing message for buyers and sellers is that mortgage rates should continue to edge down even as the Bank of England raises the base rate. ‘However, even as the financial pain becomes less acute in coming months, we expect it to become more widespread as more favourable mortgage offers made before the mini-Budget lapse. ‘This should take house prices back to where they were in the summer of 2021, erasing around half of the 20 per cent gain they made during the pandemic.’ What to do if you need a mortgage Borrowers who need to find a mortgage because their current fixed rate deal is coming to an end, or because they have agreed a house purchase, should explore their options as soon as possible.This is Money’s best mortgage rates calculator powered by L&C can show you deals that match your mortgage and property valueWhat if I need to remortgage? Borrowers should compare rates and speak to a mortgage broker and be prepared to act to secure a rate. Anyone with a fixed rate deal ending within the next six to nine months, should look into how much it would cost them to remortgage now – and consider locking into a new deal. Most mortgage deals allow fees to be added the loan and they are then only charged when it is taken out. By doing this, borrowers can secure a rate without paying expensive arrangement fees.What if I am buying a home? Those with home purchases agreed should also aim to secure rates as soon as possible, so they know exactly what their monthly payments will be. Home buyers should beware overstretching themselves and be prepared for the possibility that house prices may fall from their current high levels, due to higher mortgage rates limiting people’s borrowing ability.How to compare mortgage costs The best way to compare mortgage costs and find the right deal for you is to speak to a good broker.You can use our best mortgage rates calculator to show deals matching your home value, mortgage size, term and fixed rate needs.Be aware that rates can change quickly, however, and so the advice is that if you need a mortgage to compare rates and then speak to a broker as soon as possible, so they can help you find the right mortgage for you.> Check the best fixed rate mortgages you could apply for

