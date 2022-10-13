UK government discussing possible changes to fiscal plan – Sky News



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus, on day three of the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmi



LONDON (Reuters) – The British government is discussing making changes to the fiscal plan announced last month and looking at which parts of the tax-cutting package might be ditched in a further U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Sky News reported on Thursday.

“Downing Street denying any changes to mini budget but I’m told by sources discussions underway over which bits might yet be junked give the scale of the concern,” Sam Coates, Sky News’ deputy political editor, said on Twitter.

Truss’s spokesperson earlier said the government’s position had not changed.