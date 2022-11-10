UK freeze on Russian assets hits £18bn as part of Ukraine sanctions

The UK government has frozen more than £18bn in assets as part of its sanctions regime against Russia, according to new figures released on Thursday.Since Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February, the UK government has frozen the assets of 120 Russian entities and more than 1,200 individuals linked to the Kremlin, including Roman Abramovich, former owner of Chelsea Football Club, and Alexei Miller, chief executive of energy company Gazprom.The British sanctions regime is part of a co-ordinated effort with its allies to punish Russian president Vladimir Putin for the full-scale war in Ukraine, now in its ninth month.Foreign secretary James Cleverly said the UK would continue to stand by Ukraine and hold Russia accountable through “maximising economic pressure”.The annual review of the Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said Russian imports of goods had dropped by 68 per cent, 60 per cent of the country’s foreign reserves had been immobilised and Russia’s gross domestic product was expected to decline by as much as 6.2 per cent this year, as a result of the international action.The UK is part of a wider sanction-imposing regime — the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force — which was established in February alongside key allies, including the US, France, Germany and Canada. Figures released in June revealed that the task force has blocked or frozen upwards of $30bn worth of Russian assets.Daniel Beizsley, a research consultant at anti-corruption group Spotlight on Corruption, said he “cautiously” welcomed the figures. But he added that as the data was not disaggregated it was not possible to “assess how effectively sanctions are targeting individuals, private companies and state-owned enterprises, nor is there clarity about the scale of Russian central bank assets immobilised in the UK”.The OFSI, which oversees financial sanctions regimes including those against North Korea, Iran, Syria and Libya, said there had been a sharp rise in the number of reports of breaches following the imposition of the Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia. In the six months to August, it said it had received 236 reports of suspected breaches, compared with 147 in the 12 months to end of March.Beizsley said there were “still questions hanging over OFSI’s enforcement capabilities and capacity” given the number of breach reports, as the regulator has issued just eight fines since it was set up in 2016.In its annual review, the OFSI said its workload had “greatly increased” as Russian individuals and entities sought exemptions from sanctions in the form of licences. The regulator has doubled staff headcount from 45 at the start of the year and expects to have around 100 people in place by the end of the year.