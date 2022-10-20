UK foreign minister Cleverly won't stand to be next PM – report



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly takes part in a television interview, at Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister James Cleverly will not stand to be the leader of the governing Conservative Party, the Daily Mirror’s political editor reported on Thursday, after Liz Truss said she would resign as prime minister.

Cleverly wants to remain as foreign secretary, the Mirror reporter said.