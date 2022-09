UK finance minister to meet Wall Street bankers – Bloomberg

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is set to meet Wall Street bankers on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, a day after he met asset management firms and insurance groups from the City of London following market turmoil over his fiscal plans.

U.S. bank JPMorgan (NYSE:) were amongst firms that were invited for the meeting, the Bloomberg report said.