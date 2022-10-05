UK finance minister to meet high street banks – Sky News



Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng listens to British Prime Minister Liz Truss give a speech, during Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022.



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to meet the country’s major high street banks later this week, Sky News reported on Wednesday, saying Barclays (LON:), Lloyds Banking Group (LON:) and NatWest (LON:) were among those expected to attend.

The Sky report said that the meeting was planned for Thursday, and that Kwarteng was expected to “quiz lenders on their plans” amid concerns about the impact of recent financial turmoil on the mortgage market.