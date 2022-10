© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday the government was reversing its plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax.

“We are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened,” Kwarteng said in a statement on Twitter (NYSE:).