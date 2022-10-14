UK finance minister Kwarteng resigns



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng adjusts his glasses during Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that he had resigned after Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to stand aside.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted,” Kwarteng said in his resignation letter to Truss, which he published on Twitter.