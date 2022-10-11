UK finance minister Kwarteng commits to look at gilt market turmoil



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks at Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday committed to work with regulators to understand what has happened to the market for long-dated British government bonds in recent weeks, with a particular focus on the role of pension funds.

“We will be absolutely committed to getting to the bottom of what’s happened in the long – particularly long-dated gilt market where it’s been over-levered over the last few weeks,” he told parliament.