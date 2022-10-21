UK finance minister Hunt: We will put public finances on sustainable path



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt reiterated on Friday that the government will do “whatever is necessary to get drive down debt in the medium term,” responding to the latest data on public sector finances.

“We will do whatever is necessary to get drive down debt in the medium term and to ensure that taxpayers’ money is well spent, putting the public finances on a sustainable path as we grow the economy,” Hunt said in a statement.

“Strong public finances are the foundation of a strong economy. To stabilise markets, I’ve been clear that protecting our public finances means difficult decisions lie ahead.”