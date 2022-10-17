UK finance minister Hunt sets up expert council to advise him



© Reuters. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt looks on during an interview outside the BBC headquarters, in London, Britain, October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he was forming an Economic Advisory Council to provide him with “independent expert advice” as he tries to lead the economy out of a crisis in confidence among investors.

Hunt said the council’s members would be Rupert Harrison, who was a top aide to former finance minister George Osborne, Gertjan Vlieghe and Sushil Wadhwani, who both served on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, and Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.