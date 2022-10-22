UK finance minister Hunt mulling up to 20 billion pounds of tax rises – Telegraph



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is considering up to 20 billion pounds of tax rises in a budget that is due to be set out on Oct. 31, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The report, which did not cite sources, said Hunt could seek to reform capital gains rules and ditch a two-year government-funded removal of green levies from energy bills.