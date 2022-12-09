UK finance minister Hunt discusses windfall tax with oil execs

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt talks to a television crew outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt discussed the government’s windfall tax during a meeting with executives from the oil and gas industry, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The Chancellor welcomed the constructive discussions and said he looked forward to further opportunities for Treasury engagement with the sector,” the treasury statement said. The Treasury said Hunt highlighted the importance of energy security and described the sector as an asset for supporting Britain’s transition to net zero and its aim to become energy independent.