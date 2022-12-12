UK emergency response meeting to discuss plans for military to cover for striking workers

© Reuters.

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss contingency planning, including the use of the military and civil servants to cover for striking workers, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said.

Britain is set to face a wave of strikes over the coming weeks with nurses, rail staff and border force officials among those staging strikes as part of the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades.

“This is more focused on the sort of mitigations for this week and contingency planning,” the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

“As well as military personnel, civil servants are being trained to provide services and the government is working very closely with a number of industries involved.”



