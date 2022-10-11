UK Deputy PM: 'absolutely confident' people's pensions are safe



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Therese Coffey speaks during Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference, in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



LONDON (Reuters) – British Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday she was confident that people’s pensions were safe, after the Bank of England stepped into the bond market again warning of a risk to the country’s financial stability.

Asked whether she could reassure people their pensions were safe, Coffey told BBC TV: “I’m absolutely confident pensions are safe.”