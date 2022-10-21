UK defence minister Wallace says won't run to be PM, likely to back Boris Johnson



British Defense Minister Ben Wallace speaks during the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022.



LONDON (Reuters) – British defence minister Ben Wallace on Friday said he would not stand in the contest to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and was leaning towards backing Boris Johnson.

“I feel that I can add the best value in keeping people safe at defence, by being the Defence Secretary,” Wallace told reporters. “It’s the job that I have been doing and it’s the job I intend to stay doing so I’m not going to be standing for prime minister this time.”

Asked who he would back, he said: “At the moment, I would lean towards Boris Johnson.”