UK debt agency boss sees possible 'bumps in road' for financing

LONDON (Reuters) – The head of Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Wednesday he could not exclude the possibility that there will be “the odd bump along the road” in meeting the government’s financing target for the current financial year.

Robert Stheeman, however, told the Treasury Committee of lawmakers in parliament that he was “very confident” of meeting the target.