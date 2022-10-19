UK Conservative lawmaker Wragg says has submitted no confidence letter in PM Truss



© Reuters. British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks at Downing Street in London, Britain October 17, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley



LONDON (Reuters) – British Conservative lawmaker William Wragg said on Wednesday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss after being “ashamed” of her mini-budget.

The government has told lawmakers that a vote on her fracking policy later on Wednesday would be treated as a test of confidence, and those who vote against it will be removed from the parliamentary party.

Wragg, who opposes fracking, said he would vote with the government so that a letter of no confidence he had submitted would not become void. “I wish to maintain that letter,” he told parliament.