UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt set to scrap Truss plan for investment zones -FT

(Reuters) – UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to scrap former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans for low-tax investment zones to boost UK economic growth in next week’s Autumn Statement, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources. Levelling-up minister Michael Gove lobbied hard for the zones to be ditched in favour of a revamped urban regeneration policy, the report added.