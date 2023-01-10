UK business owners: how will you cope with reduced energy support payments?

Businesses will receive reduced support for their energy bills from the end of March, the Treasury confirmed on Monday, and announced that the government would provide £5.5bn of “transitional support” for businesses over 12 months from 1 April 2023.The new scheme is less generous than the current one in providing energy support for businesses, charities and public sector organisations, and will offer a discount on wholesale prices rather than a fixed price.The existing scheme, which began in October and has been estimated to cost about £18bn for the six months it will stay in place, caps the unit cost of gas and electricity for all businesses until the end of March. James Cartlidge, the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said on Monday, said: “It is not for the government to habitually pay the bills of businesses.”We’d like to hear from business owners how they expect to be affected by the government’s new support scheme. Share your experiencesIf you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.