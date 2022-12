© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ambulance workers take part in a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside NHS London Ambulance Service in London, Britain December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Thousands of British ambulance workers will stage two further strikes on Jan. 11 and 23 in a dispute over pay and staffing, their trade union said on Thursday, after a similar walkout by staff on Wednesday.