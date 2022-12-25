UCA Coin (UCA) Falls 0.75%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

UCA Coin (UCA) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has lost 75.19% to $0.00008408940207.

UCA Coin a 98 Volatility Rank.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives UCA Coin a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

UCA’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.UCA Coin price is favorably positioned going forward. With support near $-0.000056107544434629 and resistance at $0.00027556491703596. This positions UCA Coin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

