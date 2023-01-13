UBS: ‘We expect Q4 earnings growth to stall’

Butsaya While recent consumer price data showed a continued cooling of inflation, which could open the door for a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy, UBS argued that the impact of last year’s sharp increase in interest rates still needs to work its way through corporate results. “We think that US earnings have yet to fully reflect the impact of last year’s 425bps of increases, and we expect that the upcoming 4Q corporate reporting season will provide a reality check,” UBS argued in a note to clients this week, adding “we expect 4Q earnings growth to stall.” The firm highlighted that an earnings recession in 2023 is likely. UBS presented an EPS estimate that is down 4% from 2022. “We believe the full-year bottom-up consensus EPS estimates look at least 6 percent too high,” UBS contended. On Thursday, the major market averages (SP500), (DJI), (COMP.IND), as well as their tracking ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (IVV), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (NYSEARCA:DIA), and (NASDAQ:QQQ), have traded mixed headed into the final hour of trading. This followed gains earlier in the week amid hope generated by the latest CPI report. Meanwhile, UBS also outlined in a separate investor note earlier in the week that it anticipates that the economy will struggle, predicting “we now expect a hard landing.”