UBS picks out stock to avoid and those to hold amid expectation for a retail earnings crunch

hallojulie UBS issued a stark warning for the U.S. softlines retail sector for 2023 with downward EPS revisions and P/E pressure anticipated. Reflective of its bearish view, the firm has FY23 EPS estimates for its 40 stocks in the sector about 11% below the consensus Wall Street marks. The UBS outlook on valuation is also cautious. “Our view is the group’s FY2 P/E will fall close to its trough 9x level, 28% below the current P/E, once the market sees the year unfolding negatively,” updated analyst Jay Sole. “The market may be missing how higher interest ratesalready justify Softline stock P/Es near this level,” he warned. UBS downgraded Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Sell ratings from Neutral on Thursday. The two stocks join Kohl’s (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN), Macy’s (M) and Dillard’s (DDS) on the UBS list of names in the sector to avoid. Meanwhile, strong growth trends not fully priced in yet leads UBS to still like stocks like Buy-rated Nike (NKE), Deckers Outdoors (DECK), On Holding (ONON), Skechers (SKX), Ralph Lauren (RL), Capri Holdings (CPRI), PVH (PVH), and Gildan Activewear (GIL). Shares of Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) tumbled 8.92% in early Thursday trading in reaction to the UBS ratings cut. Gap (GPS) showed a 3.31% loss for the day. The ETFs with the largest weighting in GPS are Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) and Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).