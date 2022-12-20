U-turn! Sensex rebounds 600 points from day's low to end 100 points down

After a volatile session, the benchmark equity indices closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by banking, financial and auto stocks. The Nifty50 index closed 0.19% lower at 18,385, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 61,702.

Among Sensex stocks, , , M&M, L&T and were the top laggards, falling over 1%. , , , and also closed lower. However, , , and closed higher. Sectorally, Nifty Realty plunged 1.21%, and Nifty Auto dropped 0.77%, whereas Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas managed to close higher.

In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap50 fell 0.35%, and Smallcap50 declined 0.44%.

“Markets struggled through the session and ended in red due to weak global cues but managed to recoup most of its early losses. The choppy trend can be attributed to a lack of fresh positive triggers,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.

“Also, investors are awaiting the release of the minutes of the RBI’s recently concluded monetary policy on Wednesday, which could give some clarity on the central bank’s likely course of action in the near term,” Chouhan added.

Asian shares fell sharply on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to allow long term interest rates to rise more. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.46%, South Korea’s Kospi plunged 0.80%, and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.07%.

“The Bank of Japan shocked global markets in a totally unexpected move by raising the upper band limit for the 10 yr yield to 50 bps, which is seen as a step towards a hawkish policy shift,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said. “This has aggravated the sell-off in the global market, which was already risk-averse due to mounting recessionary fears following the Fed’s comment,” Nair added.

The Indian rupee weakened 0.06% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.76 per dollar, on Tuesday, while the Brent crude February futures surged 0.90% to $80.52/barrel. The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,851 stocks declined, 1,671 gained, and 135 remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by Rs 48,388 crore to Rs 287.91 lakh crore.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.2991%, however it was opened higher at 7.34% on Tuesday.