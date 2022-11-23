U.S. weekly rail traffic drops 3.2% vs. last year

4 of 10 commodity groups posted an increase vs. prior year, includes: grain (up 2,039 carloads to 26,624), coal (up 1,766 carloads to 66,485), and nonmetallic minerals (up 463 carloads to 31,558)Commodity groups that posted decreases included chemicals (down 3,081 carloads to 31,074); motor vehicles and parts (down 1,030 carloads to 13,631); and forest products (down 864 carloads to 9,033).North American rail volume for the week ending November 19, 2022, on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 341,621 carloads, up 3.2% vs. last year, and 338,616 intermodal units, down 0.2%.Canadian railroads reported 82,709 carloads for the week, up 12.8%, and 65,975 intermodal units, up 24.8%.Mexican railroads reported 23,025 carloads for the week, up 11.7% and 16,734 intermodal units, up 9.4%.Related Tickers: Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), CSX Corp. (CSX), and Union Pacific (UNP), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP,BIPC)