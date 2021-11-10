US-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The 25th Annual U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue was held on November 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Lisa Peterson and Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of International Organizations Assistant Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet led their respective delegations.

The Dialogue featured discussions on a wide range of human rights issues, including freedom of expression, freedom of religion and belief, labor rights, rule of law and legal reform, multilateral cooperation on human rights, and individual cases of concern. The Dialogue also covered the human rights of persons in vulnerable situations, such as members of ethnic minority groups, LGBTQI+ persons, and persons with disabilities.

The United States’ commitment to advancing respect for human rights is foundational to our nation and an essential element of our foreign policy. Advancing and protecting respect for human rights in Vietnam remains a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S.-Vietnam relationship.