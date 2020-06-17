Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On June 16, 2020, the United States and the United Kingdom concluded the Agreement on Technology Safeguards Associated with U.S. Participation in Space Launches from the United Kingdom, or the U.S.-UK Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA). This Agreement, upon entry into force, establishes the technical safeguards to support U.S. space launches from the UK while ensuring the proper handling of sensitive technology consistent with our long-standing partnership and roles as founding members of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford and the UK’s Ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce, concluded the Agreement between the two countries.

This Agreement protects sensitive U.S. technology and sets the standard for how others should use such sensitive technology in the conduct of satellite and rocket launches from foreign locations.

