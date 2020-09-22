U.S. to Host Virtual Side Event at United Nations General Assembly on Protecting Human Rights

U.S. to Host Virtual Side Event at United Nations General Assembly on Promoting and Protecting Human Rights: A Re-Dedication to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

On Wednesday, September 23, the U.S. Government will host a virtual event during the High Level Week of the 75th UN General Assembly to highlight the continuing importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The event will feature remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, followed by a subsequent panel discussion moderated by Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and this December will mark the 72nd anniversary of the UDHR. The UDHR was, in part, inspired by America’s human rights tradition, with many of its articles closely mirroring the U.S. Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights. The United States will use this occasion to call on all UN member states to recommit to the aspirations outlined in the UDHR and its most fundamental principle – that individuals hold inherent, universal rights that governments cannot take away.

