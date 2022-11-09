U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of rocket system to Lithuania -Pentagon

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marines check the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) after the live fire exercises, as part of the annual joint maritime exercises between the Philippines and the U.S., at Capas, Tarlac province, October 13, 2022. REUTERS

(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment to Lithuania for an estimated $495 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. The principal contractor was listed as Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:).