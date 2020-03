Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary Brian Hook concluded a trip to the United Kingdom and France, March 3-5. In London, Special Representative Hook met with Members of Parliament and thought leaders to discuss Iran policy and U.S strategy in the Middle East. In Paris, he met with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany for discussions on Iran.

