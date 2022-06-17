U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Sweden and Oman

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Stockholm, Sweden, to participate in the Yemen International Forum hosted by the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies and the Folke Bernadotte Academy, the Swedish government agency for peace, security and development. The Special Envoy will meet with a diverse group of Yemenis, including members from committees associated with the Presidential Leadership Council, representatives from marginalized communities, women leaders, and civil society and humanitarian organizations doing important work for the Yemeni people. While in Stockholm, Special Envoy Lenderking will also meet with UN Special Envoy Grundberg and other senior UN and European government officials supporting UN-led peace efforts to bring lasting relief to Yemenis.

The United States supports opportunities that create space for Yemenis to meet in a structured and focused manner to build on UN-led peace efforts and diplomatic efforts to move toward a durable solution to this conflict.

Special Envoy Lenderking will then travel to Muscat, Oman, to express appreciation for the government of Oman’s support for the UN-brokered truce in Yemen and discuss current efforts to implement the truce.

During his trip he will highlight the need for a permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive peace process that durably ends the war and meets civil society’s call for justice and accountability. Simultaneously, the Special Envoy will reiterate the urgent need for donors to work together now to help stabilize Yemen’s economy and mobilize assistance that demonstrates the value of peace.