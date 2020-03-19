U.S. Small Business Administration Grants Gov. Cooper’s Request

U.S. Small Business Administration Grants Governor Cooper’s Request for Disaster Declaration to Support Small Businesses

(STL.News) – The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses that are suffering economic losses due to the new Coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help,” said Governor Cooper. “Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians.”

At the Governor’s request, the SBA granted a disaster declaration to small businesses across the state, allowing affected businesses to apply for low interest SBA disaster loans.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE