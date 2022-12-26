U.S. retail sales up 7.6% in holiday season as deals lure consumers – Mastercard report

FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images U.S. retail sales rose 7.6% Y/Y this holiday season as retailers provided steep discounts which lured consumers hunting for the best deals, according to a report released by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on Monday. The data was published by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and excludes automotive sales. E-commerce continued to be a major driver, growing 10.6% Y/Y and making up 21.6% of total holiday retail sales, which was up from the 20.9% last year and the 20.6% in 2020. “This holiday retail season looked different than years past,” Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard (MA), said in a statement. “Retailers discounted heavily but consumers diversified their holiday spending to accommodate rising prices and an appetite for experiences and festive gatherings post-pandemic,” Sadove added. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, the holiday season ran from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24. The overall 7.6% rise in holiday retail sales was higher than the 7.1% anticipated by Mastercard (MA) in Sept. Restaurants put up a strong performance during the holiday season, with sales rising 15.1% Y/Y, helped by continued growth in in-person dining. “Inflation altered the way U.S. consumers approached their holiday shopping – from hunting for the best deals to making trade-offs that stretched gift-giving budgets,” said Michelle Meyer, North America chief economist, Mastercard Economics Institute. “Consumers and retailers navigated the season well, displaying resilience amid increasing economic pressures,” Meyer added.