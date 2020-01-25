U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Arrests Sexual Assault Suspect, Tyrone James Moten in Williamsport PA

Williamsport, PA (STL.News) Thursday, US Marshals Service, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Tyrone James Moten, a 21-year old Montoursville man.

On June 6, 2019, the Williamsport Bureau of Police investigated an alleged sexual assault against a minor victim. That investigation resulted in an arrest warrant dated January 7, 2020 – charging Moten with Sexual Assault and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Moten were unsuccessful and the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

Today at about 7:45 a.m., members of the task force checked an apartment in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue in Williamsport and arrested Moten without incident. He was turned over to the Williamsport Bureau of Police for arraignment and processing.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible. We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Lycoming County Adult Probation Office; and, the Williamsport Bureau of Police – all of whom participated in this investigation.