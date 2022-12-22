U.S. manufacturers still dogged by supply-chain issues

lovelyshot/iStock via Getty Images U.S. equipment manufacturers are still coping with supply-chain disruptions almost three years after the pandemic began impeding the flow of goods worldwide. Ninety-eight percent of industry executives said they still face supply-chain issues, while 58% said conditions are getting worse, according to a survey by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Workers shortages also are a key concern. “Far too many equipment manufacturers still feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions on operations, lead times on components, labor force participation and financial performance,” Kip Eideberg, the trade group’s senior vice president of government and industry relations, said in a statement. Manufacturers on average forecast they’ll see a loss in production of 8.2% next year, a slight improvement from the estimated 12% decline this year. They also estimate a decline of 6.4% on average in profit margin in 2023, following this year’s 8.6% slide. Lead times, or the period between placing an order and receiving delivery of a product, remain a key obstacle. They have risen from an average of about two and a half months in 2019 to almost seven months this year, the survey found. Some parts are especially difficult for manufacturers to obtain. The agricultural industry is experiencing a shortage in tracks, which typically are rubber treads for farm vehicles. Semiconductors and other microchips also are in short supply for makers of agriculture and construction equipment, according to the AEM. The trade group in October surveyed executives from 179 manufacturers, including 112 original equipment manufacturers and 56 component manufacturers.