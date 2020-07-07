U.S.-India Foreign Office Consultations

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By State Department Spokesperson:

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla held virtual Foreign Office Consultations on July 7, 2020. They discussed U.S.-India cooperation on a full range of international issues and developed concrete steps to strengthen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership established by their leaders. The discussions included ongoing threats to the rules-based international order, bilateral and multilateral diplomatic cooperation, maritime security, and the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Secretary Hale and Foreign Secretary Shringla agreed to consult closely on all challenges and endeavor to support each other’s objectives. They also agreed that the U.S.-India health partnership, including cooperation on pharmaceutical and vaccine development, will continue to play a critical role in the world’s recovery from COVID-19. In addition, Under Secretary Hale and Foreign Secretary Shringla affirmed the U.S. and Indian visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where all countries can prosper, and agreed to work with other Indo-Pacific partners to bring these visions to reality. Both officials look forward to this year’s U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and pledged to remain in close contact on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

