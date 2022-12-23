U.S. equity funds see big outflows in week ended Dec. 21

U.S. equity funds saw outflows in the week ended Dec. 21 on worries the Federal Reserve‘s interest rate hikes could push the U.S. economy into a recession.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds saw outflows worth $34.7 billion, while bond and money market funds also faced net sales of $15.1 billion and $32.7 billion, respectively.

The data showed U.S. growth funds faced outflows worth $9.6 billion, while value funds saw net sales worth $4.4 billion.

Among bond funds, U.S. high-yield funds and inflation-linked funds saw outflows of $3.4 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised interest rates in their final policy decisions of the year last week, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the central bank would deliver more hikes in 2023 to combat inflation.

