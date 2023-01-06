U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs in December.

The U.S. economy produced jobs at a slower but still comfortable rate at the end of 2022, as higher interest rates and changing consumer habits downshifted the labor market without bringing it to a stop.Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported on Friday, about in line with economists’ expectations but lower than the average in recent months. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5 percent, back to its low point from before the pandemic.“If the U.S. economy is slipping into recession, nobody told the labor market,” said Chris Varvares, co-head of U.S. economics for S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The report this morning highlighted the step-down in growth relative to 2021, but it’s to a level that’s still almost double what would be trend growth in employment.”The showing brought total job creation for the year to 4.5 million as the economy continued to recover from the shutdowns early in the pandemic.The recent slowdown is a sign that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to quell inflation may finally be constraining the labor market, which has remained a standout even as the rest of the economy started to shudder. Although the extremely low unemployment rate suggests that workers still have the upper hand, the Fed predicts that the rate will rise to about 4.6 percent by the end of this year, as its interest rate increases force companies to retrench.Employers had been eager to hire workers when they could find them and loath to get rid of them through most of 2022. Layoffs and initial claims for unemployment insurance have remained extremely low, while the gap between the number of available workers and listed jobs is far larger than its historical average.That post-pandemic rebound has weakened in recent months, as sectors that had been powered by the stay-at-home lifestyle have begun to slow hiring and in some cases shed jobs. Industries that have benefited from resurgent consumer demand, such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues, have struggled to attract the workers necessary to operate at full capacity. But that may be changing, as household savings accumulated during the pandemic have dwindled and fast inflation has pushed Americans to take on extra work.The share of people working or looking for work ticked up slightly to 62.3 percent in December — about where it has been all year — as more than 400,000 people entered the labor force.