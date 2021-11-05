US & Egypt Strategic Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will welcome Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his team to Washington, D.C. on November 8 and 9 for the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue. The Secretary will be joined by senior officials from USAID and the Department of Defense. Following public remarks from Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry on November 8, at the opening of the dialogue, the delegation will discuss international and regional issues, human rights, and bilateral cooperation on economic, judicial, security, education, and cultural issues.

Egypt is a vital partner for the United States. We are committed to strengthening the forty-year U.S.-Egypt partnership by enhancing security cooperation, advancing human rights, and growing our significant economic relations and cultural ties. This Strategic Dialogue is an opportunity to advance each of these areas of collaboration to improve the lives of both Americans and Egyptians.