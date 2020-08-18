U.S. Department of Labor Orders US Corrections, LLC To Reinstate Employee

U.S. Department of Labor Orders US Corrections, LLC, a Florida-Based Motor Carrier To Reinstate Employee Terminated For Reporting Safety Concerns

MELBOURNE, FL (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has ordered U.S. Corrections, LLC – headquartered in Melbourne, Florida – to reinstate an employee for reporting personal and commercial motor vehicle safety concerns. OSHA also ordered the company to pay more than $70,000 in back wages, $30,000 in punitive damages, $7,341 in compensatory damages, $30,000 in emotional distress damages and reasonable attorney’s fees.

OSHA investigators determined the company violated the whistleblower provisions of the Surface Transportation Assistance Act (STAA) when it terminated the employee who reported to company managers that a co-driver threatened the employee’s personal safety. The employee also reported that the co-driver violated U.S. Department of Transportation regulations, including driving in excess of posted speed limits, hours-of-service worked and keeping inaccurate driving logs.

In addition to the monetary penalties, the company must train managers and employees on workers’ rights under the STAA. The company may appeal the order to the Department’s Office of Administrative Law Judges.

“Federal law gives motor carrier employees the right to raise safety, health and security concerns with their supervisors without fear of retaliation,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer. “This order underscores the Labor Department’s commitment to protecting those rights.”

