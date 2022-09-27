U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 4.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.15M barrels of oil for the week ending September 23.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.052M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 438K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 367K barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 300K-barrel decrease, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $78.19/bbl in electronic trading after settling Tuesday at $78.50/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)