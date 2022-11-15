U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 5.8M barrels last week, API says

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.8M barrels of oil for the week ending November 11. Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.7M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 900K barrels, and stockpiles at the Cushing storage hub show a draw of 800K barrels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 500K-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. December WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) settled Tuesday at $86.92/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange. ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)